How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who should pay for the impact of climate change on developing countries?
Nov 7, 2022

Who should pay for the impact of climate change on developing countries?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Potential financial compensation for developing countries is on the agenda for the first time since the U.N. adopted its climate convention in 1994. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP
From the BBC World Service: As the COP27 world summit on climate change opens in Egypt, potential compensation for countries with developing economies from their developed neighbors is on the agenda. Plus, Apple says China's zero COVID strategy will significantly impact iPhone production and shipping this holiday season. And, bus passengers in the U.K. face longer wait times due to a national worker shortage.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:37 AM PST
7:40
2:40 AM PST
4:58
7:47 AM PST
1:50
Nov 4, 2022
22:33
Nov 4, 2022
28:26
Nov 3, 2022
39:58
Nov 2, 2022
33:21
Twitter's messy layoffs show how not to communicate firings
Twitter's messy layoffs show how not to communicate firings
From gifts to flights, it’s best to buy early this holiday season
From gifts to flights, it’s best to buy early this holiday season
Is the era of free returns for online purchases coming to an end?
Is the era of free returns for online purchases coming to an end?
A new machine learning model could help public health officials get ahead of the next crisis
Marketplace Tech
A new machine learning model could help public health officials get ahead of the next crisis