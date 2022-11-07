Who should pay for the impact of climate change on developing countries?
From the BBC World Service: As the COP27 world summit on climate change opens in Egypt, potential compensation for countries with developing economies from their developed neighbors is on the agenda. Plus, Apple says China's zero COVID strategy will significantly impact iPhone production and shipping this holiday season. And, bus passengers in the U.K. face longer wait times due to a national worker shortage.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer