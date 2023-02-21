Who in Britain is for a four-day week?

From the BBC World Service: How would you like to get all your pay for working 80% of the time? We take a look at one of the world's biggest pilots of the four-day work week. Nearly all the businesses that took part want to carry on. Plus, as President Putin makes a major address to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we take a look at the human toll. Millions of people fled to other countries and some of them have been setting up businesses. And finally, more heads are rolling in Spain after $250m was spent on trains too wide to fit through tunnels.