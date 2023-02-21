A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Who in Britain is for a four-day week?
Feb 21, 2023

Who in Britain is for a four-day week?

Scott Barbour/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: How would you like to get all your pay for working 80% of the time? We take a look at one of the world's biggest pilots of the four-day work week. Nearly all the businesses that took part want to carry on. Plus, as President Putin makes a major address to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we take a look at the human toll. Millions of people fled to other countries and some of them have been setting up businesses. And finally, more heads are rolling in Spain after $250m was spent on trains too wide to fit through tunnels.

On Presidents Day, many elect to shop, despite prices 
Abortion funds and clinics in the South expand their reach across state lines
How could federal dollars transform American manufacturing?
Credit card debt is rising. Again.
