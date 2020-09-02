Sep 2, 2020
A new federal directive to keep renters in their homes
The White House has moved to stop property owners from evicting some tenants amid the pandemic. Plus, COVID-19 liability waivers for students returning to campus. And, all the time and money people are saving by not commuting.
Students face COVID-19 liability waivers upon return to campus
Those waivers could mean schools don't have to spend as much on precautions, like new heating and ventilation systems.
Study looks at the time and money people are saving by not commuting
Now, will companies have an incentive to encourage telecommuting once the pandemic ends?
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director