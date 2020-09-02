SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

A new federal directive to keep renters in their homes
Sep 2, 2020

A new federal directive to keep renters in their homes

The White House has moved to stop property owners from evicting some tenants amid the pandemic. Plus, COVID-19 liability waivers for students returning to campus. And, all the time and money people are saving by not commuting.

COVID-19

Students face COVID-19 liability waivers upon return to campus

by Erika Beras
Sep 2, 2020
Those waivers could mean schools don't have to spend as much on precautions, like new heating and ventilation systems.
Incoming students began moving onto the Ohio State campus on Aug. 13 on a staggered schedule to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
COVID-19

Study looks at the time and money people are saving by not commuting

by Andy Uhler
Sep 2, 2020
Now, will companies have an incentive to encourage telecommuting once the pandemic ends?
Los Angeles' famously crowded freeways were empty in April, during the height of the pandemic, as many office workers stayed home.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
