Which dominoes fall first if the debt ceiling is breached?
As negotiators try to avert a U.S. government debt default, there are questions about what spending would be first on the chopping block in a doomsday scenario. We look at how a potential debt limit breach could play out, starting with benefit checks and public sector salaries. Plus, a check-in with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Funds, about how investors think the Fed should act at its next interest-rate-setting meeting. And finally, This is Uncomfortable host Reema Khrais tells us about the podcast's most recent season delving into the business of women selling their eggs.
Segments From this episode
What happens to benefit checks if there's no deal on the debt ceiling?
Supplemental Security Income payments and veterans 'payments could be among the first checks to be delayed.
Investors think the Fed should pause rate hikes, but will it?
We talk with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Market Strategist at JPMorgan Funds, about how investors are feeling about the future of interest rates.
What comes after a woman donates her eggs?
Marketplace’s Nova Safo speaks with This is Uncomfortable host Reema Khrais about the struggles some women face after giving their eggs.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC