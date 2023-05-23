Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Which dominoes fall first if the debt ceiling is breached?
May 23, 2023

Which dominoes fall first if the debt ceiling is breached?

Alex Wong/Getty Images
As negotiators try to avert a U.S. government debt default, there are questions about what spending would be first on the chopping block in a doomsday scenario. We look at how a potential debt limit breach could play out, starting with benefit checks and public sector salaries. Plus, a check-in with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Funds, about how investors think the Fed should act at its next interest-rate-setting meeting. And finally, This is Uncomfortable host Reema Khrais tells us about the podcast's most recent season delving into the business of women selling their eggs. 

Segments From this episode

Raising the Debt Ceiling

What happens to benefit checks if there's no deal on the debt ceiling?

by Samantha Fields
May 23, 2023
Supplemental Security Income payments and veterans 'payments could be among the first checks to be delayed.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden to continue debit limit negotiations. Experts agree that a default would cause a massive pause on regular government payments to individuals in need.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Investors think the Fed should pause rate hikes, but will it?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

We talk with Dr. David Kelly, Chief Market Strategist at JPMorgan Funds, about how investors are feeling about the future of interest rates.

What comes after a woman donates her eggs?

by Reema Khrais and Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo speaks with This is Uncomfortable host Reema Khrais about the struggles some women face after giving their eggs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

