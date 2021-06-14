Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Where people moved to and from during 2020
Jun 14, 2021

Where people moved to and from during 2020

There's new data on the changing views of where people want to live and work, given the experience of the pandemic year. The trends are those we've heard anecdotally: smaller cities, bigger houses. Plus, preparing for the Fed meeting on policy and interest rates this week. And, the latest in our "Vanishing America" series: fabric stores going out of business.

Segments From this episode

Will the Fed stay patient on deciding what to do about interest rates?

The Federal Open Market Committee's regularly scheduled meeting starts tomorrow, and everyone is wondering what the Fed will signal about its policy on interest rates. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, lays out a couple of a scenarios for what Chair Jerome Powell might say in his Wednesday press conference. "There certainly are a lot of people that expect them to show a rate hike in 2023," Coronados said. "Now that's not soon, but that is earlier than they were signaling before, and that is in response to inflation that's been a lot higher than they expected. Now, the other alternative scenario would be that they confirm that they expect this inflation to be transitory and confirm the same policy patience that they showed last meeting." Coronado said she errs on the side of the Fed keeping to its previous messaging — that they will "ride through this reopening phase of the economy before deciding what to do with policy."
Zillow confirms people are moving to smaller cities and bigger homes

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 14, 2021
Cities in the South and Southwest were already growing, but the pandemic accelerated the trend.
According to North American Van Lines, people left Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco at the highest rates.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Vanishing America

What happens after a beloved fabric store closes?

by Rose Conlon
Jun 14, 2021
Hancock Fabrics, with its rows and rows of possibilities, was a fixture in the lives of many, including Joanna Clark of Brunswick, Georgia.
Hancock Fabrics was one of the country’s largest fabric retailers. The company announced it was closing its stores in 2016. Above, bolts of linen at a French textile company.
Philippe Huguen/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

What Can We Do? (feat. Nate Dogg) Anderson .Paak, Nate Dogg

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
