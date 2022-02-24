Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Where does cybersecurity fit within the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?
Feb 24, 2022

Where does cybersecurity fit within the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

Also today: Diane Swonk discusses the behavior of the markets with us. World leaders are planning a round of stronger sanctions against Russia. 

Segments From this episode

Cybersecurity to take center stage as conflict continues in Ukraine

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Feb 24, 2022
Ukraine had encountered cyberattacks to its infrastructure in the weeks leading up to the invasion.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

