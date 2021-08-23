Where are Afghan refugees coming to the US staying?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also, Proposition 22, which allowed app-based businesses like Uber and Lyft to classify their workers as independent contractors, was ruled unconstitutional. Julia Coronado drops in to discuss the markets.
Segments From this episode
Afghanistan turmoil intensifies refugee housing efforts
Many refugees are eligible for special visas to live in the U.S.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director