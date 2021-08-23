Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Where are Afghan refugees coming to the US staying?
Aug 23, 2021

Also, Proposition 22, which allowed app-based businesses like Uber and Lyft to classify their workers as independent contractors, was ruled unconstitutional. Julia Coronado drops in to discuss the markets.

Afghanistan turmoil intensifies refugee housing efforts

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 23, 2021
Many refugees are eligible for special visas to live in the U.S.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 21: In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, an air crew prepares to load evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
