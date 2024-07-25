Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When you might be charged more based on your personal data
Jul 25, 2024

When you might be charged more based on your personal data

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Uber uses dynamic pricing. Surveillance pricing is even more tailored to the individual. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
You've probably heard of dynamic pricing, which ride-share apps like Uber use. Surveillance pricing goes even further.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:40 AM PDT
4:10
3:07 AM PDT
11:03
Jul 24, 2024
27:20
Jul 24, 2024
14:17
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
$10.24 for a burrito? Here’s why some restaurants don’t round up.
15 years later, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour
15 years later, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour
How the CrowdStrike outage turned Atlanta's airport into a "madhouse"
How the CrowdStrike outage turned Atlanta's airport into a "madhouse"
Tech and media companies are ditching user totals from their growth reports. Why now?
Tech and media companies are ditching user totals from their growth reports. Why now?