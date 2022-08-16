The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
When Western states can’t figure out how to hold their water
Aug 16, 2022

When Western states can’t figure out how to hold their water

First, we take the economy's pulse with the help of MetLife's Drew Matus. States that rely on the Colorado River are struggling with the logistics of conservation as a government deadline has come and gone. China correspondent Jennifer Pak discusses the job environment for the nation's young people.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

