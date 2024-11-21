Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

When Nvidia sneezes, the stock market catches a cold
Nov 21, 2024

When Nvidia sneezes, the stock market catches a cold

I-Hwa Cheng/AFP via Getty Images
The chipmaker is the most valuable company on the S&P 500 index, reporting about $19 billion in profit. But its stock price dipped after Wednesday's earnings report.

Segments From this episode

Nvidia's boom and the questions ahead

by Nova Safo

Big Tech companies can’t get their hands on Nvidia chips fast enough. But how long can this rapid growth go on? Investors are looking for any potential cracks in its foundation, and the company now has a couple of issues to deal with.

A brief history of airline bankruptcies

by Henry Epp
Nov 21, 2024
Spirit Airlines is in good company. While some airlines have recovered, others have shuttered or merged with other carriers.
Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, joining many other airlines that have done the same over the years.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

