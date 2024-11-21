When Nvidia sneezes, the stock market catches a cold
The chipmaker is the most valuable company on the S&P 500 index, reporting about $19 billion in profit. But its stock price dipped after Wednesday's earnings report.
Nvidia's boom and the questions ahead
Big Tech companies can’t get their hands on Nvidia chips fast enough. But how long can this rapid growth go on? Investors are looking for any potential cracks in its foundation, and the company now has a couple of issues to deal with.
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
Spirit Airlines is in good company. While some airlines have recovered, others have shuttered or merged with other carriers.
