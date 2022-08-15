When most global interest rates are rising, China cuts
From the BBC World Service: The People's Bank of China cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year, in a surprise move after data showed slower than expected economic growth in July. Plus, South Korea promises aid to North Korea if the country stops developing nuclear weapons. And, a year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, many women and girls are still excluded from work and formal education.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant