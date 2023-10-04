When kids as young as 13 work in slaughterhouses
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Labor Department is investigating Tyson and Perdue after New York Times reporting exposed migrant children working dangerous overnight shifts.
Segments From this episode
The Kaiser Permanente strike begins
Unionized workers at Kaiser Permanente have begun their three-day strike. Marketplace’s Nova Safo explores the issues at stake.
What the heck is going on the bond market?
Christopher Low of FHN Financial joins “Marketplace Morning Report” to discuss a surge in the sale of government bonds and its impact.
Tyson, Perdue investigated for illegal child labor, report says
A New York Times investigation finds migrant children are illegally working the dangerous job of cleaning slaughterhouses.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC