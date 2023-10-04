Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

When kids as young as 13 work in slaughterhouses
Oct 4, 2023

When kids as young as 13 work in slaughterhouses

Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
The Labor Department is investigating Tyson and Perdue after New York Times reporting exposed migrant children working dangerous overnight shifts.

Segments From this episode

The Kaiser Permanente strike begins

by Nova Safo

Unionized workers at Kaiser Permanente have begun their three-day strike. Marketplace’s Nova Safo explores the issues at stake.

What the heck is going on the bond market?

by David Brancaccio

Christopher Low of FHN Financial joins “Marketplace Morning Report” to discuss a surge in the sale of government bonds and its impact.

Tyson, Perdue investigated for illegal child labor, report says

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson and Alex Schroeder
Oct 4, 2023
A New York Times investigation finds migrant children are illegally working the dangerous job of cleaning slaughterhouses.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

