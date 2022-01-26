Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

When it comes to Bitcoin, what goes up must come down
Jan 26, 2022

When it comes to Bitcoin, what goes up must come down

Also today: The pandemic has put nearly immeasurable stress on the mental health system, so more people have turned to alternate means for their help, such as online video and hotlines. The BBC reports on how fake snow for the 2022 Winter Olympics has become a telling sign of climate change's possible impact on future versions of the event.

Segments From this episode

The price of lithium is way up. And right now, electric cars depend on it.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 26, 2022
The metal is a key ingredient in the batteries that power all those electric cars.
The price of lithium, used in the batteries of electric vehicles, has increased by more than 40% in the past year.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

