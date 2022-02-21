Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

When is really the best time to file for Social Security?
Feb 21, 2022

When is really the best time to file for Social Security?

Also today: The BBC reports on how a data leak has put Credit Suisse on the defensive. Also, some new data indicated some rural communities that could be left behind in the infrastructure bill.

Segments From this episode

How patience can pay off when it comes to filing for Social Security

by Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Feb 21, 2022
Waiting until age 70 to file for Social Security means a roughly 76% boost to benefits.
In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Social Security Administration announced recipients will receive an annual cost of living adjustment of 5.9%, the largest increase since 1982. The larger increase is aimed at helping to offset rising inflation.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

