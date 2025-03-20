Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is paywall-free because of listeners like you. 🧡 Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When global trade policy gets a little fishy
Mar 20, 2025

When global trade policy gets a little fishy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Graham/Getty Images
One of the key things on the minds of seafood merchants right now? Navigating the waves of uncertainty in global trade.

Segments From this episode

The U.S. appears to be a bit unhappy right now

by Nova Safo

If you want to measure wellbeing, there’s an annual ranking of happiness from Oxford University researchers and pollsters at Gallup. On the new one, the United States — the world’s biggest economy — is missing from the top 20.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Tariffs and the Fed

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Central bankers are watching to see if President Trump’s tariffs will reignite inflation. This is one of the key points from yesterday’s briefing by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that followed his team’s decision to leave interest rates where they are.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Trade War 2.0

During unstable times for global trade, some seafood merchants turn to shelf-stable fish

by Daniel Ackerman
Mar 20, 2025
Thousands of wholesale seafood producers and buyers from around the world gathered in Boston for the North American Seafood Expo.
Wholesale seafood producers offer samples to potential buyers at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston on March 17.
Daniel Ackerman/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:10 AM PDT
8:55
3:07 AM PDT
10:06
5:47 PM PDT
9:13
Mar 19, 2025
26:42
Mar 14, 2025
15:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Signing up for Social Security could soon feel like a trip to the DMV
Signing up for Social Security could soon feel like a trip to the DMV
There's lots of chatter about a recession. What do the indicators say?
There's lots of chatter about a recession. What do the indicators say?
How much will the U.S. energy mix change under Trump? Maybe not much.
Trump's Second Term
How much will the U.S. energy mix change under Trump? Maybe not much.
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says
DOGE, tariffs, recession fears: "There's only so much the Fed can do," economist says