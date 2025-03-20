When global trade policy gets a little fishy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
One of the key things on the minds of seafood merchants right now? Navigating the waves of uncertainty in global trade.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The U.S. appears to be a bit unhappy right now
If you want to measure wellbeing, there’s an annual ranking of happiness from Oxford University researchers and pollsters at Gallup. On the new one, the United States — the world’s biggest economy — is missing from the top 20.
Tariffs and the Fed
Central bankers are watching to see if President Trump’s tariffs will reignite inflation. This is one of the key points from yesterday’s briefing by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that followed his team’s decision to leave interest rates where they are.
During unstable times for global trade, some seafood merchants turn to shelf-stable fish
Thousands of wholesale seafood producers and buyers from around the world gathered in Boston for the North American Seafood Expo.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC