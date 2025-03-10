Trade War 2.0The Age of WorkThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...Marketplace Financial Literacy Special

When feelings don’t match the headline figures
Mar 10, 2025

When feelings don't match the headline figures

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
There's a disconnect between economic data, like unemployment and inflation, and how people actually experience the economy.

Segments From this episode

Uncertainty equates to anxiety

by Nova Safo

Markets are pointing lower this morning as investors worry about the direction of the economy. Economic policy out of the White House has been unstable, and President Donald Trump did little to clear things up this weekend, when he declined ruling out the possibility of a recession.

Economic Pulse

Why data on the economy doesn't match our feelings

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Mar 10, 2025
Data doesn't always show a full picture. Example: Functional unemployment was 23.3% in January — very different than the 4% headline figure.
"[Net] wages haven't increased over the last 20 years" for middle- and low-income Americans, said Gene Ludwig. "For 60% of America, they've actually declined or been stagnant."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
