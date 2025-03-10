When feelings don’t match the headline figures
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's a disconnect between economic data, like unemployment and inflation, and how people actually experience the economy.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Uncertainty equates to anxiety
Markets are pointing lower this morning as investors worry about the direction of the economy. Economic policy out of the White House has been unstable, and President Donald Trump did little to clear things up this weekend, when he declined ruling out the possibility of a recession.
Why data on the economy doesn't match our feelings
Data doesn't always show a full picture. Example: Functional unemployment was 23.3% in January — very different than the 4% headline figure.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC