When cost of living is a major voting bloc’s biggest concern
Feb 23, 2024

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
A survey of women ages 50 and up finds that rising costs are dragging down their personal economies.

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

AARP poll shows women 50 and over fear for their financial security. And they vote.

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 23, 2024
AARP found that they're the biggest swing voting block in the upcoming election: more than 60 million strong.
A recent AARP survey found that more than eight in 10 women age 50 and up want paid family leave for caregivers.
Stefanie Loos/AFP via Getty Images
Tribal gaming compact rules are getting a refresh

by Savannah Maher
Feb 23, 2024
Gaming agreements between states and tribes will get more scrutiny under the new rules, which aim to protect tribes' interests in the negotiating process.
State governments have used tribal gaming compacts to negotiate for profit-sharing agreements that send gaming revenue to state coffers. Above, people play slots at the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

