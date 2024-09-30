Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

When companies view employees as a political base
Sep 30, 2024

When companies view employees as a political base

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
What happens when businesses lean on workers to vote for the candidates and polices that are in the company’s best interest?

Office Politics

When companies tell employees who to vote for

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Sep 30, 2024
Some companies argue that unions mobilize workers around certain issues or candidates — but union leaders are often democratically elected.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Why housing inflation looks sticky

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 30, 2024
August's personal consumption expenditures index clocked in at 2.2%. That's down from July, but the housing category is one of the slowest to cool.
Housing inflation is stubborn, in part, because there's simply not enough housing.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

