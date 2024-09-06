Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

When a president swayed the decisions of the Federal Reserve
Sep 6, 2024

We'll take a look back at the time President Richard Nixon strong-armed a Federal Reserve Chair.

Hiring was weaker than expected in August

by David Brancaccio

Payrolls grew by 142,000 people in August. July job numbers also got revised downward. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate went down slightly in August. Let’s discuss with Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

That time the Fed bowed to political pressure before an election

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Sep 6, 2024
It was the lead-up to the 1972 presidential election. An era of "stagflation" was ahead. And President Richard Nixon had a plan.
After first winning the presidential election in 1968, Richard Nixon sought a boost to win reelection in 1972. So he devised a scheme to influence the Fed — and monetary policy — for a friendly economic environment in the lead-up.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

