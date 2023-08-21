My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

What’s with unlimited PTO?
Aug 21, 2023

What's with unlimited PTO?

Some workers love it, but others are taking less time off than they used to. Plus, the BRICS summit will tackle expansion and weaning off the U.S. dollar.

BRICS summit to meet in person

by Henry Epp

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa account for about a quarter of the world’s economic output. One major discussion topic for this week’s BRICS summit will be the potential to grow that output percentage by adding other countries to the group.

A bank industry check-in

by Sabri Ben-Achour

“Marketplace” correspondent Sabri Ben-Achour speaks with Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board about macro-level credit ratings.

More companies are offering unlimited vacation to stay competitive

by Ali Budner
Aug 21, 2023
Sounds great, right? But some workers feel anxious about the niche benefit, and labor experts say there are downsides.
Unlimited paid time off isn't a free-for-all. But some companies are better at encouraging employees to take time off than others.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

