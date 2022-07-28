The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s Turkey’s role in getting grain safely out of Ukraine?
Jul 28, 2022

From the BBC World Service: As Russia continues its war in Ukraine, we hear how an agreement struck last week means Turkey will play a vital role in ensuring safe passage for ships from Ukraine. Plus, French President Emmanuel Macron has been on a tour of western Africa as part of a trip to strengthen ties with the continent. And we hear about a new book from the "Time-Travelling" economist.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

