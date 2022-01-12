Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s the outlook for the 2022 global economy?
Jan 12, 2022

What’s the outlook for the 2022 global economy?

Also today: The Biden administration is set to offer millions of free COVID tests to schools around the country.

Segments From this episode

Global economic growth likely to slow in 2022, World Bank says

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jan 12, 2022
Inequalities between and within countries could widen in 2022, World Bank President David Malpass warns.
"Vaccines are critical because they reduce the hospitalization, because they allow economies to function," says David Malpass, president of the World Bank.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

