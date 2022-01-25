Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s the foreign direct product rule? Something the U.S. could use against Russia.
Jan 25, 2022

Also today: The federal government has launched a new online tool to help parents get the remainder of their expanded child tax credit.David Kelly joins us for our discussion about the markets, which have been volatile lately.

Segments From this episode

U.S. could utilize rule to stop high-tech exports to Russia

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 25, 2022
Russia relies on technology imported from the rest of the world, especially the U.S., Europe, Korea and Japan.
Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

