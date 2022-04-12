What’s it like in the German town home to the Nord Stream pipelines?

From the BBC World Service: The U.S. orders non-emergency staff to leave its consulate in Shanghai as COVID-19 infection rates rise and lockdown measures continue. Plus, Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. Now, the central bank has prioritized essential imports over foreign debt payments. And, we take you to the northeastern German town of Lubmin – where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines are built – to find out how businesses there are reacting to Europe's quick pivot away from Russian energy imports.