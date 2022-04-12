Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s it like in the German town home to the Nord Stream pipelines?
Apr 12, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The U.S. orders non-emergency staff to leave its consulate in Shanghai as COVID-19 infection rates rise and lockdown measures continue. Plus, Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. Now, the central bank has prioritized essential imports over foreign debt payments. And, we take you to the northeastern German town of Lubmin – where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines are built – to find out how businesses there are reacting to Europe's quick pivot away from Russian energy imports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

