Just for today, we’re bringing back some popular thank you gifts at a special giving level. Start a $5/month donation now!
What’s it going to take to get a debt ceiling deal?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's optimism from congressional leaders and the White House that we could see a vote on some sort of legislation to raise or suspend the debt limit as early as next week. But the clock is still ticking. We're getting closer to June 1, the date that the Treasury Department has said could be when the U.S. runs out of money to pay its bills. Ian Bremmer, president of the risk consultancy Eurasia Group, breaks down the political standoff. And, the repercussions of a Supreme Court ruling yesterday that pop artist Andy Warhol violated copyright law in his creation of a silkscreen portrait of the musician Prince. Will it stifle creativity for artists going forward?
Segments From this episode
Is Washington finally getting serious about the debt ceiling?
Every day there's a warning about how catastrophic a default on the national debt would be. What's it going to take to avoid that?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC