What’s it going to take to get a debt ceiling deal?

There's optimism from congressional leaders and the White House that we could see a vote on some sort of legislation to raise or suspend the debt limit as early as next week. But the clock is still ticking. We're getting closer to June 1, the date that the Treasury Department has said could be when the U.S. runs out of money to pay its bills. Ian Bremmer, president of the risk consultancy Eurasia Group, breaks down the political standoff. And, the repercussions of a Supreme Court ruling yesterday that pop artist Andy Warhol violated copyright law in his creation of a silkscreen portrait of the musician Prince. Will it stifle creativity for artists going forward?