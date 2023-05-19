Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What’s it going to take to get a debt ceiling deal?
May 19, 2023

What’s it going to take to get a debt ceiling deal?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
There's optimism from congressional leaders and the White House that we could see a vote on some sort of legislation to raise or suspend the debt limit as early as next week. But the clock is still ticking. We're getting closer to June 1, the date that the Treasury Department has said could be when the U.S. runs out of money to pay its bills. Ian Bremmer, president of the risk consultancy Eurasia Group, breaks down the political standoff. And, the repercussions of a Supreme Court ruling yesterday that pop artist Andy Warhol violated copyright law in his creation of a silkscreen portrait of the musician Prince. Will it stifle creativity for artists going forward?

Is Washington finally getting serious about the debt ceiling?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
May 19, 2023
Every day there's a warning about how catastrophic a default on the national debt would be. What's it going to take to avoid that?
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

