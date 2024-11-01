Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

What’s behind the uncertainty in the housing market?
Nov 1, 2024

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Is the housing market strong, weak, or somewhere in between? We look at why there's no simple answer right now.

Segments From this episode

Why we might not see the usual seasonal home sale slowdown this year

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 1, 2024
Pending home sales, a leading indicator for the existing home market, rose nearly 7.5% in September - much more than expected.
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images
A preview of today's jobs numbers — and why they might be wonky

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Today’s highly anticipated jobs report — the last before the election — will likely reflect recent headlines more than a true assessment of the economy’s overall health. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains how recent hurricanes and the strike at Boeing could affect today’s jobs numbers.

Gas prices are decreasing despite global shocks

by Nova Safo

Gas prices are poised to drop below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. This is despite moves by the world’s largest oil producers to raise prices and war in the Middle East. Marketplace’s Nova Safo delves into the details.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

