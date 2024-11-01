What’s behind the uncertainty in the housing market?
Is the housing market strong, weak, or somewhere in between? We look at why there's no simple answer right now.
Segments From this episode
Why we might not see the usual seasonal home sale slowdown this year
Pending home sales, a leading indicator for the existing home market, rose nearly 7.5% in September - much more than expected.
A preview of today's jobs numbers — and why they might be wonky
Today’s highly anticipated jobs report — the last before the election — will likely reflect recent headlines more than a true assessment of the economy’s overall health. Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains how recent hurricanes and the strike at Boeing could affect today’s jobs numbers.
Gas prices are decreasing despite global shocks
Gas prices are poised to drop below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. This is despite moves by the world’s largest oil producers to raise prices and war in the Middle East. Marketplace’s Nova Safo delves into the details.
