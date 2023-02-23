A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What’s at stake in Nigeria’s upcoming elections?
Feb 23, 2023

What's at stake in Nigeria's upcoming elections?

From the BBC World Service: It's the last day of campaigning in Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa. With the country going through economic turmoil, BBC presenter Alan Kasujja is in the capital city Lagos with elections being held on Saturday. Plus a year in to the Ukraine war BBC's Leanna Byrne investigates the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

