May 21, 2021
What’s a global pandemic radar and how would it work?
From the BBC World Service: The World Health Organization and the London-based health foundation, the Wellcome Trust are teaming up to develop a system to spot outbreaks, including new COVID variants, and help prevent future pandemics. Plus, is Tesla looking to build an electric vehicle factory in the U.K.? And why do people stick with volatile assets like cryptocurrencies?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
