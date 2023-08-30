What’s a fair price for blood thinners?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Now, Medicare will get to decide, and then negotiate with pharmaceutical companies. Plus, why the FDIC wants banks to take on more debt.
Segments From this episode
The FDIC wants regional banks to take on $70 billion of debt
The hope? That holding more long-term debt will strengthen major regional banks against failure.
How will Medicare decide a fair price for drug negotiations?
Dan Gorenstein of Tradeoffs explains what factors the federal insurance program will look at and what the next steps are.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC