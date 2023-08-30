Adventures in HousingSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

What's a fair price for blood thinners?
Aug 30, 2023

What’s a fair price for blood thinners?

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Now, Medicare will get to decide, and then negotiate with pharmaceutical companies. Plus, why the FDIC wants banks to take on more debt.

Segments From this episode

The FDIC wants regional banks to take on $70 billion of debt

by Nova Safo

The hope? That holding more long-term debt will strengthen major regional banks against failure.

How will Medicare decide a fair price for drug negotiations?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Aug 30, 2023
Dan Gorenstein of Tradeoffs explains what factors the federal insurance program will look at and what the next steps are.
The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year gives Medicare new muscle to try to negotiate lower drug prices.
FatCamera via Getty Images
