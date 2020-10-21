Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What weeks of protests mean for Nigeria’s economy
Oct 21, 2020

What weeks of protests mean for Nigeria’s economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Demonstrations against police brutality have intensified in Nigeria. Its financial center of Lagos and other regions are now under curfew. Plus, burger or "veggie disk"? European lawmakers review food labels.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Farmers need to adapt crops to climate change to stay profitable, experts say
Farmers need to adapt crops to climate change to stay profitable, experts say
U.S. trade groups, universities file suit against H-1B visa changes
U.S. trade groups, universities file suit against H-1B visa changes
Fear of job loss takes an emotional toll
Economic Anxiety Index®
Fear of job loss takes an emotional toll
Why credit scores are up — for now
COVID-19
Why credit scores are up — for now