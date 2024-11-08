Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

What tomorrow’s workforce was thinking when they cast their ballots
Nov 8, 2024

What tomorrow's workforce was thinking when they cast their ballots

Voters wait in line at the Arizona State University on Tuesday. Rebecca Noble/AFP via Getty Images
This election, economic concerns were on the minds of Gen Z voters, who have 86% less purchasing power than baby boomers did at their age.

Segments From this episode

Immigration, the future of inflation and more

by David Brancaccio

Immigration was a galvanizing issue in this year’s election. Migrants helped alleviate the labor shortages experienced during the economy’s pandemic-era reopening. But now markets are responding to Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which could impact the job market and interest rates. To discuss, we’re joined by Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.

Election 2024

Affordability was top of mind for young voters this election

by Caleigh Wells
Nov 8, 2024
Gen Z's lived experience through the pandemic and a period of high inflation meant that the economy was a top issue.
Gen Z's lived experience through the pandemic and a period of high inflation meant that the economy was a top issue.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
