What tomorrow’s workforce was thinking when they cast their ballots
This election, economic concerns were on the minds of Gen Z voters, who have 86% less purchasing power than baby boomers did at their age.
Immigration, the future of inflation and more
Immigration was a galvanizing issue in this year’s election. Migrants helped alleviate the labor shortages experienced during the economy’s pandemic-era reopening. But now markets are responding to Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which could impact the job market and interest rates. To discuss, we’re joined by Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.
Affordability was top of mind for young voters this election
Gen Z's lived experience through the pandemic and a period of high inflation meant that the economy was a top issue.
