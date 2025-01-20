What to expect economically from a second Trump administration
Today: A Treasury Secretary pick outlines his economic thesis, and a lieutenant governor braces for conservative policies.
Segments From this episode
Looking ahead at the next four years
First, we’ll hear Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary, outline his economic thesis for the four years ahead. Then, we’ll hear how Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is bracing for new conservative policies and viewing the role of reproductive rights in women’s economic lives.
Why crowds are flocking to the National Hockey League
Revenue and attendance have rebounded from the COVID downturn, boosted by diversity and inclusion efforts that drew a broader fan base.
