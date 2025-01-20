Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

What to expect economically from a second Trump administration
Jan 20, 2025

What to expect economically from a second Trump administration

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Today: A Treasury Secretary pick outlines his economic thesis, and a lieutenant governor braces for conservative policies.

Segments From this episode

Looking ahead at the next four years

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

First, we’ll hear Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary, outline his economic thesis for the four years ahead. Then, we’ll hear how Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is bracing for new conservative policies and viewing the role of reproductive rights in women’s economic lives.

Why crowds are flocking to the National Hockey League

by Sam Gruet
Jan 20, 2025
Revenue and attendance have rebounded from the COVID downturn, boosted by diversity and inclusion efforts that drew a broader fan base.
A young fan cheers during a preseason game between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks. The NHL also has much to cheer about.
Chris Gardner/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

