Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What to expect as the EU’s sweeping AI rule goes into effect
Aug 1, 2024

What to expect as the EU’s sweeping AI rule goes into effect

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tanaonte/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The world's first comprehensive set of rules governing artificial intelligence has come into force across Europe.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:04 AM PDT
8:43
2:51 AM PDT
10:01
Jul 31, 2024
26:23
Jul 30, 2024
31:17
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.