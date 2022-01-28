Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What to do when you’re face-to-face with a wild market
Jan 28, 2022

What to do when you're face-to-face with a wild market

Also today: Sticking with the markets, Christopher Low joins us for discussion about consumer spending and the cost of employment index.

Segments From this episode

The markets have been volatile. What's an investor to do?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 28, 2022
One of the first things? Don't panic.
There are some things to consider for investors during market periods that are especially turbulent.
solarseven / Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

