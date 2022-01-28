What to do when you’re face-to-face with a wild market
Also today: Sticking with the markets, Christopher Low joins us for discussion about consumer spending and the cost of employment index.
Segments From this episode
The markets have been volatile. What's an investor to do?
One of the first things? Don't panic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director