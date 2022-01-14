Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What the Supreme Court’s rulings on workplace vaccine mandates mean
Jan 14, 2022

What the Supreme Court's rulings on workplace vaccine mandates mean

Also today: In an effort to be mindful of climate change, car advertisements in France will eventually have to contain language that encourages people not to drive.

Segments From this episode

The Supreme Court blocked the Biden vaccine mandate for businesses. Now what?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jan 14, 2022
A similar mandate, however, will be allowed for health care workers.
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC on Jan.11, 2022.
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
French car commercials will soon urge buyers to reconsider driving

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 14, 2022
Automakers will have to include language that suggests consumers take public transportation or bike or walk, especially for shorter trips.
In France, car commercials will need language that encourages consumers not to drive.
Tanya Rozhnovskaya via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

