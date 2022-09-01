Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What the Rolling Stones can teach us about getting (business) satisfaction
Sep 1, 2022

What the Rolling Stones can teach us about getting (business) satisfaction

But first, Oxfam America put together a list of the best (and worst) states for workers to live in, and there are a few things that link the worst states together. We talk to senior economics contributor Chris Farrell about the economic lessons one can take from the Rolling Stones.

Segments From this episode

Rolling Stones riff on entrepreneurship and managing their business

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Jarrett Dang
Sep 1, 2022
Chris Farrell walks us through the business factors behind the enduring success of one of the world's greatest rock bands.
A new documentary series on the Stones' rise to fame touches on lessons about growing a business and entrepreneurship. Above, frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Ron Wood performing in 2006.
Cancan Chu/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

