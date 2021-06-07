Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What the G-7 deal means for digital taxes
Jun 7, 2021

What the G-7 deal means for digital taxes

The world's biggest economies have agreed on a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%. Part of that agreement concerns how multinational corporations are taxed for selling digital services like advertising around the world. Plus, new data on how many people were forced to retire because of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it could mean for inequality. And, tribal governments prepare for the rollout of more federal COVID relief money.

Segments From this episode

Part of the G-7 agreement on a global minimum corporate tax rate is taxing multinational companies for selling digital services

Molly Wood, host of "Marketplace Tech," has more.
COVID & Unemployment

Forced retirements will lead to prolonged inequality, report says

by Justin Ho
Jun 7, 2021
Black workers and those without college degrees were forced out of jobs at the highest rates during the pandemic.
Involuntary retirees face a higher risk of falling into long-term poverty, according to research from the Retirement Equity Lab at the New School.
FG Trade via Getty Images
COVID-19

Tribes plan for COVID relief spending, brace for challenges

by Savannah Maher
Jun 7, 2021
The American Rescue Plan provides $20 billion in aid, but problems with the previous CARES Act rollout have made tribes vigilant.
The American Rescue Plan includes $20 billion for tribal governments. But hitches in the aid provided by the CARES Act in 2020 prevented full and effective use of the funds.
hapabapa via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chase Giorgio Moroder

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
