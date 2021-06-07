Jun 7, 2021
What the G-7 deal means for digital taxes
The world's biggest economies have agreed on a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%. Part of that agreement concerns how multinational corporations are taxed for selling digital services like advertising around the world. Plus, new data on how many people were forced to retire because of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it could mean for inequality. And, tribal governments prepare for the rollout of more federal COVID relief money.
Part of the G-7 agreement on a global minimum corporate tax rate is taxing multinational companies for selling digital services
Molly Wood, host of "Marketplace Tech," has more.
Forced retirements will lead to prolonged inequality, report says
Black workers and those without college degrees were forced out of jobs at the highest rates during the pandemic.
Tribes plan for COVID relief spending, brace for challenges
The American Rescue Plan provides $20 billion in aid, but problems with the previous CARES Act rollout have made tribes vigilant.
