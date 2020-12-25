How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You got us through 2020 – now help us stay strong in 2021. SUPPORT MARKETPLACE
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What the Brexit trade deal left out
Dec 25, 2020

What the Brexit trade deal left out

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Goods, covered. Services — and financial services, in particular — not so much. Plus: a gloomy outlook for post-Christmas sales and Tucson, Arizona wants you (yes, you) to try it on for size.

Segments From this episode

On the margins of the Brexit negotiations

The Financial Times' Philip Stafford joins us to consider the future of Britain's financial services sector.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Post-Christmas sales expected to disappoint retailers

by Erika Beras
Dec 25, 2020
Shops and malls could use a boost, but experts say that's not likely this year.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Tucson hopes to lure high earners to work remotely from the city

by Michel Marizco
Dec 25, 2020
A program offers professionals incentives to come live in Arizona, but they must commit to living there for a year.
The program is starting off with a pilot to relocate 10 people. They must have a job that exists elsewhere and they have to be willing to make Tucson home for at least a year.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
A holiday glut of packages prompts a shipping crisis for small businesses
COVID-19
A holiday glut of packages prompts a shipping crisis for small businesses
The challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic
COVID-19
The challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic

You make it possible.

Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.

give now
Has 2020's spike in support for Black-owned business carried through to the holidays?
Has 2020's spike in support for Black-owned business carried through to the holidays?