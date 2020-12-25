Dec 25, 2020
What the Brexit trade deal left out
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Goods, covered. Services — and financial services, in particular — not so much. Plus: a gloomy outlook for post-Christmas sales and Tucson, Arizona wants you (yes, you) to try it on for size.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
On the margins of the Brexit negotiations
The Financial Times' Philip Stafford joins us to consider the future of Britain's financial services sector.
Post-Christmas sales expected to disappoint retailers
Shops and malls could use a boost, but experts say that's not likely this year.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Tucson hopes to lure high earners to work remotely from the city
A program offers professionals incentives to come live in Arizona, but they must commit to living there for a year.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
You make it possible.
Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.