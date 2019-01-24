What's next for Venezuela amid political, economic unrest?

DownloadDownload

From the BBC World Service… It's been a tumultuous 24 hours in Venezuela after the country's opposition leader declared himself interim president and garnered support from the U.S. and a dozen other countries. So, what's next for the economically-troubled nation? Then, French automaker Renault is ready to move forward as Carlos Ghosn is still held in Tokyo. Plus, remember the periodic table from your high school chemistry class? Well, it's gotten a makeover, but this time, rather than being organized by weight, each element is listed according to how much is left on earth. Today's show is sponsored by SignNow, the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

