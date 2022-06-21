What retirement plan numbers tell us about wealth gaps
A new study from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania finds that 47.7% of workers are not covered by a retirement plan at work. The data also shows disparities based on race, gender, and education. Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps break down some of the information. President Biden is considering the suspension of the federal gas tax. The BBC reports on a massive workers strike that has halted railways in the U.K.
Segments From this episode
How many American workers are benefiting from employer retirement programs?
A new study sheds light on how just under half of American workers aren't covered by employer health coverage.
