What Qatar's exit means for OPEC's future

December 03, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Days before a crucial meeting on future production, Qatar says it will quit OPEC. So, what's at stake and why is the smallest producer in the group making the decision to leave now? Then, talks at a climate meeting in Poland have begun a day earlier than scheduled. At stake for the 40 heads of state attending is agreement on the rules of the Paris climate pact aimed at ensuring all countries keep their promises. Plus, Thursday's OPEC production meeting and elections in Germany top our list of events to watch in the week ahead.