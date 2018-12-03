close

BECOME A MARKETPLACE INVESTOR TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $5 A MONTH AND YOUR GIFT WILL BE MATCHED DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

What Qatar's exit means for OPEC's future

December 03, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Days before a crucial meeting on future production, Qatar says it will quit OPEC. So, what's at stake and why is the smallest producer in the group making the decision to leave now? Then, talks at a climate meeting in Poland have begun a day earlier than scheduled. At stake for the 40 heads of state attending is agreement on the rules of the Paris climate pact aimed at ensuring all countries keep their promises. Plus, Thursday's OPEC production meeting and elections in Germany top our list of events to watch in the week ahead.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.