Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

What Nordic bridge can show us about cross-border cooperation

December 05, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Takeda Pharmaceuticals shareholders gave the green light for a $59-billion takeover of U.K.-listed Shire. It clears the way for Japan's biggest-ever corporate acquisitions, but stakeholders are worried about the debt load it puts on Takeda. Then, global market jitters are growing about a worldwide economic slowdown amid an ongoing trade dispute between the two biggest economies. China stepped in today to try to ease fears that its temporary truce with America would materialize into something more, but has it worked? Plus, a look at how a bridge straddling two Nordic cities helped boost economic vitality in the region and became a symbol of cross-border cooperation.

