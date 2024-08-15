Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What might a Justice Department break-up of Google look like?
Aug 15, 2024

What might a Justice Department break-up of Google look like?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Justice Department is reportedly considering asking for a break up of Google after the company was deemed an illegal monopoly.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:47 AM PDT
7:58
3:05 AM PDT
8:16
5:20 PM PDT
27:35
4:42 PM PDT
16:12
Aug 9, 2024
1:19
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.