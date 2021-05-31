May 31, 2021
What is Zoom’s fate as pandemic starts to fade?
Masks are beginning to come off and hand sanitizer sales are down. So what about that other COVID mainstay, Zoom? The videoconferencing platform reports quarterly results on Tuesday. Plus, the cap on how many children couples in China can have is now up to three. And, a new tool to measure how rising inequality in the U.S. affects Americans as workers, consumers, bill payers and savers.
Segments From this episode
China raises birth limit to 3 children per couple
The BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonnell has more.
New inequality index launched to compare income groups
The Morning Consult-Axios data suggests that inequality is inching up as low-income people run out of relief money.
With pandemic easing, how long does Zoom stay hot?
The videoconferencing technology company has been a mainstay of the pandemic experience. It will report financial results Tuesday.
