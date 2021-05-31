Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What is Zoom’s fate as pandemic starts to fade?
May 31, 2021

What is Zoom's fate as pandemic starts to fade?

Masks are beginning to come off and hand sanitizer sales are down. So what about that other COVID mainstay, Zoom? The videoconferencing platform reports quarterly results on Tuesday. Plus, the cap on how many children couples in China can have is now up to three. And, a new tool to measure how rising inequality in the U.S. affects Americans as workers, consumers, bill payers and savers.

Segments From this episode

China raises birth limit to 3 children per couple

The BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonnell has more.
New inequality index launched to compare income groups

by Mitchell Hartman
May 31, 2021
The Morning Consult-Axios data suggests that inequality is inching up as low-income people run out of relief money.
Lower-income households are starting to worry about losing eviction protections and unemployment benefits.
prempapan via Getty Images
COVID-19

With pandemic easing, how long does Zoom stay hot?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 31, 2021
The videoconferencing technology company has been a mainstay of the pandemic experience. It will report financial results Tuesday.
Zoom founder Eric Yuan in front of the Nasdaq building in New York. The company's videoconferencing technology caught on as people stayed home during lockdown.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Searchin I (4 That Familiar Feelin) Mndsgn

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
