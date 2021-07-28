Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What is going on with China’s stock markets?
Jul 28, 2021

What is going on with China's stock markets?

We check in on Big Tech's earnings report season. Then, we look into a child care entrepreneurship program that opens a path for immigrant women to re-enter the workforce.

Segments From this episode

China's stock markets look stable, for now

Jennifer Pak helps explain some of the earlier chaos going on in China's stocks.
Program helps immigrant women launch child care businesses

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 28, 2021
The training enables them to help fill the child care gap as entrepreneurs, supporting Houston moms who want to enter or rejoin the workforce.
Ngoc Ho sings in English and Vietnamese with her young class at Dino Land Academy.
Lucio Vasquez
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
