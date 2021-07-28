What is going on with China’s stock markets?
China's stock markets look stable, for now
Jennifer Pak helps explain some of the earlier chaos going on in China's stocks.
Program helps immigrant women launch child care businesses
The training enables them to help fill the child care gap as entrepreneurs, supporting Houston moms who want to enter or rejoin the workforce.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director