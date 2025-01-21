Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What impact is Trump’s first day in office having on markets?
Jan 21, 2025

What impact is Trump’s first day in office having on markets?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
So far, overall market impacts have been relatively muted, through cryptocurrencies have rallied.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PST
11:57
3:04 AM PST
Jan 20, 2025
30:15
Jan 17, 2025
26:44
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Could natural disasters cause insurance companies to go out of business?
I've Always Wondered ...
Could natural disasters cause insurance companies to go out of business?
Biden pushed back on Big Tech's power, and Trump found a few new friends
Marketplace Tech
Biden pushed back on Big Tech's power, and Trump found a few new friends
California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires
Los Angeles Wildfires
California insurance commissioner on navigating the insurance maze after LA's fires
What Biden is leaving Trump
Make Me Smart
What Biden is leaving Trump