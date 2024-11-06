Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What happens to Fed independence now?
Nov 6, 2024

What happens to Fed independence now?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
A second presidency of Donald Trump could threaten the Federal Reserve's independence, which is a cornerstone of monetary policy.

Segments From this episode

Farmers were feeling the blues, but sentiment shifted in October

by Savannah Peters
Nov 6, 2024
The Federal Reserve's easing of interest rates may be one factor that turned the mood around. Another could be the election.
A drop in interest rates is good news for farmers. Many rely on loans for their planting-season needs and can't pay them off until crops are sold.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:38 AM PST
8:28
3:18 AM PST
15:36
Nov 5, 2024
22:27
Nov 5, 2024
27:25
Nov 5, 2024
25:09
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Why are there so many food recalls?
Why are there so many food recalls?
Most people aren't rich enough to benefit from sunsetting estate tax provision
Most people aren't rich enough to benefit from sunsetting estate tax provision
California is hoping its latest plastic bag ban will actually work
California is hoping its latest plastic bag ban will actually work
The Shohei Ohtani baseball card market is thriving
The Shohei Ohtani baseball card market is thriving