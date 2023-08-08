Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What happened to Yellow?
Aug 8, 2023

What happened to Yellow?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The trucking company got $700 million in pandemic relief loans. So why'd it go under while its rivals are thriving? Plus, the reason video game companies care about PayPal USD.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PDT
8:49
3:15 AM PDT
8:34
7:39 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 7, 2023
26:39
Aug 4, 2023
36:00
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Barriers to entry: The cost of crossing the southern border
Marketplace Morning Report
Barriers to entry: The cost of crossing the southern border
Why China's economic rebound has fallen short of expectations
Why China's economic rebound has fallen short of expectations
Why have car repairs gotten so expensive?
Why have car repairs gotten so expensive?
Americans don't just want to travel: they want to go abroad
Americans don't just want to travel: they want to go abroad