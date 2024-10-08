Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

What happened to Activision Blizzard?
Oct 8, 2024

What happened to Activision Blizzard?

We chat with journalist Jason Schreier about the rise and fall of Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft.

Segments From this episode

Survey of small businesses finds slight optimism, but also a lot of uncertainty

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 8, 2024
The September National Federation of Independent Business survey saw its sentiment index rise 0.3 points, but it was still well below the historic average.
Home builders are feeling more optimistic now that interest rates have stared to fall.
Skin in the Game

The rise, fall and future of the company behind World of Warcraft

by David Brancaccio , Nic Perez and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 8, 2024
A new book by reporter Jason Schreier explores the history, successes and deep-rooted challenges of Blizzard Entertainment.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

