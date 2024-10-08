What happened to Activision Blizzard?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We chat with journalist Jason Schreier about the rise and fall of Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Survey of small businesses finds slight optimism, but also a lot of uncertainty
The September National Federation of Independent Business survey saw its sentiment index rise 0.3 points, but it was still well below the historic average.
The rise, fall and future of the company behind World of Warcraft
A new book by reporter Jason Schreier explores the history, successes and deep-rooted challenges of Blizzard Entertainment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC