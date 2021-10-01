What goes into a community’s ability to bounce back from a wildfire?
Also today: A new bill ensures hourly wages for garment workers, who were being paid by the piece, which added up to as little as $6 per hour or less in some cases. We check in with the BBC about their chat with the leader of CureVac, the German company working on a COVID-19 vaccine.
How quickly can communities recover from wildfires?
A new report looks at how resilient different parts of the country are to the threat of wildfires, and the long term displacement of people from their homes.
California bill assures garment workers an hourly wage
The legislation could double wages for some workers, but critics say it could move manufacturing out of state.
