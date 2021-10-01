How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What goes into a community’s ability to bounce back from a wildfire?
Oct 1, 2021

What goes into a community's ability to bounce back from a wildfire?

Also today: A new bill ensures hourly wages for garment workers, who were being paid by the piece, which added up to as little as $6 per hour or less in some cases. We check in with the BBC about their chat with the leader of CureVac, the German company working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

How quickly can communities recover from wildfires?

by Samantha Fields
Oct 1, 2021
A new report looks at how resilient different parts of the country are to the threat of wildfires, and the long term displacement of people from their homes.
Firefighters battle the Thomas blaze in California in 2017.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
California bill assures garment workers an hourly wage

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 1, 2021
The legislation could double wages for some workers, but critics say it could move manufacturing out of state.
Some garment workers in Los Angeles were making as little as $2 an hour.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

